Deputy Prime Minister Jorge Luis Tapia Fonseca confirmed in Cienfuegos the progress of the implementation of 63 measures, approved in the country to boost agriculture.

Tapia Fonseca called on the banking entities of the province to expedite the delivery of magnetic cards to livestock producers, so that they can collect payments on time for overcompliance.

Cuban Deputy Prime Minister inquired about the progress of the planting of animal feed in the province, especially protein plants.

In exchange with producers, and with the presence of the ministers of agriculture and the food industry, as well as government authorities of Cienfuegos, Tapia Fonseca learned about the process of contracting milk at the new purchase price by the industry.

The meeting served as the stage to discuss the creation in the country of state agricultural groups, a new economic management model approved within the 63 measures to boost the sector.

The Deputy Prime Minister also confirmed the conditions in the province of Cienfuegos for the start of the 2021-2022 sugar harvest, a difficult process this time due to the current economic situation in the country, marked by the intensification of the blockade and the global crisis as a result of the scourge of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the same way, he exchanged with producers, Sugarcane Cooperative Production Basic Units’ chiefs and producers, and heads of the sugar sector in the province of Cienfuegos about the transformations in that branch, also based on the 63 measures in force for the agricultural sphere.