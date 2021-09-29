29 de septiembre de 2021
Lamenta presidente Díaz-Canel muerte de reconocido actor de Cuba
Cubans mourn death of renowned actor Manuel Porto

Cuba’s National Council of Performing Arts on Tuesday 28,  regretted the death of outstanding actor Manuel Porto, recognized for his versatility and imprint on Cuban theater, cinema and television.

 On its Twitter account, the Cuban institution confirmed the death of the artist as a result of COVID-19 at the age of 75, after several days of hospitalization.

His artistic career included participation in numerous theater plays, films and television programs over the last five decades side-by-side with masters of this art like Vicente Revuelta, Reynaldo Miravalles and Raquel Revuelta.

Porto founded and led the Korimakao project that, for more than 20 years, made real the wishes of making art from and for this rural community in Cienaga de Zapata (Zapata Swamp), in central Matanzas province.

His professional career also included outstanding performances in classics of contemporary Cuban cinema such as ‘Caravana’ (1990), ‘Se permuta’ (1984), ‘Barrio Cuba’ (2005), ‘Jose Marti, el ojo del canario’ (2010) and ‘Esteban’ (2016).

Considered one of the greatest acting talents in Cuba, Manuel Porto always kept an extraordinary bond with the Cuban people that distinguished him due to his dedication, charisma and virtuosity.

Among his multiple acknowledgements, he was granted the National Community Culture Award and the Replica of General Maximo Gomez’s Machete, granted by the Ministry of Culture and the Council of State, respectively.

