Cubans mourn death of renowned actor Manuel Porto

His artistic career included participation in numerous theater plays, films and television programs over the last five decades side-by-side with masters of this art like Vicente Revuelta, Reynaldo Miravalles and Raquel Revuelta.

Porto founded and led the Korimakao project that, for more than 20 years, made real the wishes of making art from and for this rural community in Cienaga de Zapata (Zapata Swamp), in central Matanzas province.

His professional career also included outstanding performances in classics of contemporary Cuban cinema such as ‘Caravana’ (1990), ‘Se permuta’ (1984), ‘Barrio Cuba’ (2005), ‘Jose Marti, el ojo del canario’ (2010) and ‘Esteban’ (2016).

Considered one of the greatest acting talents in Cuba, Manuel Porto always kept an extraordinary bond with the Cuban people that distinguished him due to his dedication, charisma and virtuosity.

Among his multiple acknowledgements, he was granted the National Community Culture Award and the Replica of General Maximo Gomez’s Machete, granted by the Ministry of Culture and the Council of State, respectively.