14 de enero de 2022
Instituto Cubano del Libro invita a poetas a llenar de versos las redes sociales este 24 de febrero
Inglés | English

Cubans marks National Hero Jose Marti’s 170 birth anniversary

por Agencia Cubana de Noticias

An international and national tribute-paying season starts January 28th marking the 170th birthday of Cuban National Hero Jose Marti.

Vice-president of the Jose Marti Cultural Society Hector Hernandez said the initiative aims at sharing with the world the ideas of Jose Marti.

The homage-paying season will open with a ceremony at the Havana-based Jose Marti Memorial, along other actions recalling the legacy of the Cuban independence hero.

Activities for the occasion include a parade by pioneer students at the Monument raised to Jose Marti and a ceremony at the Center of Studies on Jose Marti. Closing the session will be an international conference called “For the World Balance,” which according to Hernandez stresses plural thinking stemming from each debate.

The international and national season to mark the 170th birthday of Jose Marti was called by the Marti Program Office, the International Department about Jose Marti and the International Solidarity and World Council of the Jose Marti Project.

También te puede gustar

Certezas de la COVID-19 tras 16 meses en Cuba

WHO concerned with the spread of the Delta strain of SARS-CoV-2

WHO warns of catastrophic failure on distributing COVID-19 vaccines

WHO warns of catastrophic failure on distributing COVID-19 vaccines

Cuban youth organizes activities to celebrate the World Environment Day 

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *