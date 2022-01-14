Cubans marks National Hero Jose Marti’s 170 birth anniversary

An international and national tribute-paying season starts January 28th marking the 170th birthday of Cuban National Hero Jose Marti.

Vice-president of the Jose Marti Cultural Society Hector Hernandez said the initiative aims at sharing with the world the ideas of Jose Marti.

The homage-paying season will open with a ceremony at the Havana-based Jose Marti Memorial, along other actions recalling the legacy of the Cuban independence hero.

Activities for the occasion include a parade by pioneer students at the Monument raised to Jose Marti and a ceremony at the Center of Studies on Jose Marti. Closing the session will be an international conference called “For the World Balance,” which according to Hernandez stresses plural thinking stemming from each debate.

The international and national season to mark the 170th birthday of Jose Marti was called by the Marti Program Office, the International Department about Jose Marti and the International Solidarity and World Council of the Jose Marti Project.