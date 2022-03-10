Cubans gather at Panama Embassy seeking info about transit visas

Several Cubans gathered on Wednesday 9, in front of the Panama Embassy in Havana in search of information about the establishment of a transit visa through that Central American country for travelers from Cuba.

A team from Prensa Latina went to the Panamanian diplomatic mission and verified the presence of several dozen people, driven by doubts and concerns about the measure.

Officials from the Panamanian Embassy attended to a group of those present who had a previous appointment.

The rule came into force on Tuesday, when it was promulgated in the Official Gazette, and provides that this permit may be granted for a maximum of 24 hours.

It authorizes people to remain in the international transit area of the airport, so that they may continue their trip.

It also indicates that such authorization must be requested personally by the interested parties at the Panamanian consulate in the country where they are, with a minimum of 15 working days prior to the date of the flight.

The cost of the visa is 50 dollars, the same established for regular tourists, under previous provisions issued in 2008, and then modified in 2009.

In order to apply for this kind of visa, travelers must provide, among other documents, an application form, two passport photographs, a copy of the passport (valid for at least six months) and a proven area reservation or itinerary for the continuity of the trip.

In addition, a copy of the identity document of the country of residence is required (also with a minimum validity of six months) and proof of payment made for consular fees.

In the case of minors, the visa process is carried out by one of the parents and includes the authorization of the other parent, or whoever has accredited guardianship of the child.