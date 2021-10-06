6 de octubre de 2021
Cubans demand resumption of US consular services in Havana

 Cuban citizens went on Tuesday 5 to the US embassy in Havana to demand the resumption of consular services, which ceased since the Trump administration (2017-2021).

Gathered in front of the diplomatic headquarters, they asked Washington to resume the family reunification program, damaged by Trump’s policies, which closure continues with the current President Joe Biden.

According to Twitter, on Tuesday the hashtag #ConsularServicesinCuba is trending in Cuba.

Under the pretext of health incidents reported in Havana in 2017 by US diplomats, for which science has found no cause and US State Department reports revealed government mismanagement, the US closed its consular services in Havana.

That decision had an impact on the suspension of the family reunification program, and the granting of visas for visits and orderly and safe migration, since Cubans are forced to go to third countries for all their procedures, which increases costs and without certainty of an approval.

Recently, Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez reiterated that there were no alleged acoustic attacks, and condemned the political manipulation of the issue to damage relations between the two countries.

The FM recalled that classified results and evidence of non-public scientific research on the events continue to come to light, proving the non-existence of such aggressions.

