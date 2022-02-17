Cubans abroad are invited to discuss about the new Family Code

All Cubans residing abroad can participate, if they wish, in ongoing discussions of the new Cuban Family Code, said the general director for consular affairs and Cubans abroad under the island’s Foreign Ministry, Ernesto Soberon.

In a press conference, Soberon said that the site Nation and Emigration (www.nacionyemigracion.cu) is open to opinions about the new draft law.

La participación de los cubanos residentes en el exterior en la Consulta Popular contribuirá a la conformación de un nuevo #CódigoDeLasFamilias, cuyo objetivo esencial es fortalecer la unidad de la célula fundamental de la sociedad.#JuntosXCuba pic.twitter.com/afH1L9WfHG — Ernesto Soberón (@SoberonGuzman) February 16, 2022

“No doubts that the contribution by the Cubans residing abroad will help this democratic exercise to have a more modern family code covering the transnational dimension of Cuban families in the search for strongest relations and communication among its members,” said the official.

As antecedent, the official referred to the consultation carried out to approve the current Cuban constitution which in 2018 received opinions from Cubans in over 130 countries.

The consultation about the new Family Code kicked off February 1st and will run till April 30 in over 78 meeting places in the country.