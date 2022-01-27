Cuban youth pays tribute to Jose Marti’s birth anniversary

University Students Federation (FEU by its Spanish acronym) and the Young Communists League (UJC by its Spanish acronym) call on young people from all over the country to participate this Jan 27, in the traditional March of the Torches on the occasion of the 169th anniversary of the birth of Jose Marti.

FEU vice president Daniel Alejandro Medina Fernandez pointed out that the activity will also be a tribute to the 60th anniversaries of the UJC and the 76th anniversary of the entry of the historical leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz, to the University of Havana, and to the centenary of the organization founded by Julio Antonio Mella. In the same way, it will serve as recognition to Cuban science for the feat of developing its own vaccines against COVID-19.

Un mar d antorchas iluminará este 27 d enero la Escalinata d la Universidad d #LaHabana, para homenajear al más universal d los cubanos y allí estaremos presente los jóvenes 🇨🇺, demostrando q esta es una generación d Martianos y Fidelistas. #Cuba #MartíVive #UJC @aylinalvarezG pic.twitter.com/VEU0tX6Efx — UJC de Cuba (@UJCdeCuba) January 27, 2022

The march will start, at 8:00 p.m., from different provinces of the country. The first call from youth organizations is to develop the activity in compliance with the hygienic-sanitary measures imposed by the pandemic.

The Marti vocation of the new generations will be appreciated on social networks with the hashtags #MartiVive, #Antorchas2022, #Revolucionando, #Cuba, #VamosConTodo and #60UJC.