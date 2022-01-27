Cuban Vice President in Honduras for investiture of Xiomara Castro

Vice President of Cuba, Salvador Valdes Mesa, arrived in Tegucigalpa on Jan 26, to participate in the swearing-in and investiture ceremony of the elected president, Xiomara Castro.

According to official information, Valdes will hold meetings with local authorities and representatives of other sectors.

The Cuban delegation is also made up of the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Josefina Vidal, among other officials, disclosed the website of the Antillean Foreign Ministry.

Through his Twitter account, the vice president highlighted the ties of solidarity that unite both peoples.

In the elections held on November 28, 2021, the candidate of the Libertad y Refundación (Libre) Party and other political forces that supported her, won the electoral victory with over one million 716 thousand 793 votes.

Starting this Thursday, January 27, Castro will be the first woman to assume the highest leadership position in the Central American country.