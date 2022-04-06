Cuban vaccine donation proves brotherly relations with Saharawi people 

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Tuesday said that his country´s recent donation of 458,000 Soberana 02 vaccine doses sent to the Saharawi people is an expression of the historic brotherly relations between both nations.
On Twitter, the Cuban minister said his nation´s modest contribution proves solidarity that unites both peoples and governments.
The new batch arrived at the ¨Houari Boumedienne¨ International airport in Algeria, from where it will be later driven to Saharawi territory.
