Tourism workers celebrate their day this March 4, with an extensive plan of activities to recognize outstanding working groups.

The members of the National Union of Hotel and Tourism Workers (SNTHT) arrive at the new date marked by the gradual recovery of the sector, after being paralyzed for almost two years as a result of the pandemic.

Since last February 21, when the day officially began, the SNTHT has recognized efficient centers in their economic management, which have overcome the current limitations, Victor Lemagne Sanchez, his general secretary.

He stated that this Friday the closing celebrations of the day, which will take place throughout the day, will begin with a commemorative act at the Melia Habana hotel, in the Playa municipality.

Decisive was the work of the workers of the so-called smokeless industry in the confrontation with COVID-19 and their support was incalculable from the isolation centers and hospitals, in blood donations and in work in activities of a productive nature.

The celebration of the guild is commemorated every March 4 on the occasion of the birth of Elpidio Casimiro Sosa, an assailant at the Moncada barracks and gastronomy in the old Oriente bar, who gave all his economic resources and his life for the revolutionary cause. The National Union of Hotel and Tourism Workers was officially established on October 28, 1995.