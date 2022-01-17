Cuban tobacco industry shines despite COVID-19

Despite the recent suspension of the 23rd Habano Festival due to COVID-19 outbreaks, Cuba’s Premium cigars maintain their reign in the international market.

When all the eyes of cigar aficionados were on Havana in 2022, due to the aforementioned meeting (which scheduled from February 21 to 25), there is no possibility again of meeting in the Cuban capital to smoke those highly demanded cigars.

However, Cuban cigars remain at the forefront of global attention in the international market despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and maintain their crown as the best Premium cigars in the world, tobacco experts say.

This statement is supported by many countries, especially European, which are major consumers of Cuban high-quality handmade cigars.

Experts consider that this reign is based on the soil, climate and experience of producers, while Cuban authorities maintain a program of initiatives and variables to keep this product in the markets.

Therefore, 2021 was an extremely difficult year, faced intelligently by the international corporation Habanos S.A., which successfully markets these cigars all over the world.

Habanos S.A. Co-President Inocente Nuñez highlighted the inclusion of initiatives and creative ways to increase exports, which were made by shipping companies during the months when flights decreased due to the disease.

The effects of the pandemic are being felt most strongly in Duty Free stores, especially in airports, ports and marinas. Despite new impacts of the pandemic, this industry maintains its production and reinforces the quality standards that make the Cuban cigar famous.