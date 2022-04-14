Cuban teenagers from 12 to 18 to receive COVID-19 booster dose

Some 848,000 Cuban adolescents between 12 and 18 years of age who have completed six months after the conclusion of the vaccination scheme will receive a booster dose of homegrown vaccines, it was announced on Wednesday.

The decision was made at a meeting on Tuesday between President Miguel Diaz-Canel and scientists and experts who participate in scientific and technological innovation to confront the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, the cause of the pandemic.

In Cuba, the booster vaccine has only been administered to people over 19 years of age, and to date, 6,422,038 people have received this fourth injection.

With these numbers, the country ranks in one of the first places among the regions in the world with the highest number of booster doses administered per population, according to data from the Oxford University statistics site, Our World In Data.

The German journal Toxicology recently published an article on the safety of the Soberana 02 Covid-19 vaccine in a preclinical study where variables such as pain, inflammation of the injection area and immune response were evaluated.

The text noted that Soberana 02, developed by the Finlay Vaccines Institute (IFV), was well tolerated and no clinically relevant changes, pain, local effects or adverse systemic toxicological changes or deaths were reported.