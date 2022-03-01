Cuban study proves mother-to-child anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies transfer

A research study on antibodies in new-born babies, from mothers who suffered from COVID-19 and mothers immunized against the virus, preliminarily proved the transfer of fetal antibodies against the coronavirus.

According to the information posted on the cubadebate.cu website, the research was the first study of its kind in Cuba and it is being developed in coordination with the Finlay Vaccines Institute, the Pedro Kouri Tropical Medicine Institute and experts from the Gustavo Aldereguia Lima University General Hospital, located in the province of Cienfuegos.

Doctor Arturo Perez, heading the research, said that mothers who had the virus or were vaccinated transfer antibodies to their babies which can protect them against the virus. “This study will determine the lifetime of the antibodies, among other aspects.”

According to a report by the Cuban Health Ministry, published on its website, by February 26 some 34 million 988 doses of homegrown vaccines had been administered in Cuba. Nine million 52 thousand 510 citizens got three doses of the vaccines.