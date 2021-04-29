Cuban scientific community mourns death of biotechnology founder

Ha fallecido por causa de la COVID un prestigioso científico, el Dr Gustavo Sierra. En homenaje a su obra, #Cuba ratifica que no faltarán ciencia y esfuerzos para vencer la pandemia. #SíSePuede pic.twitter.com/r2mo30EyPZ
— Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) April 29, 2021
Sierra’s career is highlighted; he was the first president of the Cuban Society of Immunology and a member of the Vaccine Advisory Committee of the Ministry of Public Health.
The Biotechnological and Pharmaceutical Industries Group informed this morning on its Twitter account about the death of Dr. Sierra, who was currently an advisor to this business organization.
Meanwhile, the Finlay Vaccine Institute (IFV) noted on a tweet that Sierra was the founder of the center and precursor of vaccinology in Cuba.
En la @mesaredondacuba el DrC. Vérez, dedica su presentación a nuestro Gustavo Sierra. Lamenta que a un inmunólogo como él no llegara la vacuna a tiempo. Eso nos hace esforzarnos más y trabajar sin descanso hasta que toda #Cuba esté inmunlzada. #CubaPorLaVida pic.twitter.com/A1ykbzrK6t
— Instituto Finlay de Vacunas (@FinlayInstituto) April 29, 2021
He was the main author of the BC Antimeningococcal Vaccine and the first patent in the world against meningococcus B; as well as others that are already in clinical use or in various stages of development.
The director of clinical research at IFV, Dagmar Garcia, expressed that his loss hurts a lot not only because he was an excellent scientist, but also because Sierra was an exceptional human being.