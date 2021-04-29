29 de abril de 2021
Inglés | English

Cuban scientific community mourns death of biotechnology founder

Prensa Latinapor Prensa Latina
Cuba’s scientific community on Wednesday 28, mourned the death of Dr. Gustavo Sierra, founder of biotechnology in the country, pioneer of important results in the area and teacher of young generations.
Several messages of grief for the loss of such professional, considered by many of his colleagues a teacher, friend and family member, are on Twitter.

Sierra’s career is highlighted; he was the first president of the Cuban Society of Immunology and a member of the Vaccine Advisory Committee of the Ministry of Public Health.

The Biotechnological and Pharmaceutical Industries Group informed this morning on its Twitter account about the death of Dr. Sierra, who was currently an advisor to this business organization.

Meanwhile, the Finlay Vaccine Institute (IFV) noted on a tweet that Sierra was the founder of the center and precursor of vaccinology in Cuba.

 He was the main author of the BC Antimeningococcal Vaccine and the first patent in the world against meningococcus B; as well as others that are already in clinical use or in various stages of development.

The director of clinical research at IFV, Dagmar Garcia, expressed that his loss hurts a lot not only because he was an excellent scientist, but also because Sierra was an exceptional human being.

Prensa Latina

Agencia Informativa Latinoamericana Prensa Latina (PL). Surgió en La Habana, Cuba, el 16 de junio de 1959. Posee 32 oficinas en igual número de países, la mayoría en América Latina, considerada su entorno esencial para el trabajo.

Ver todas las entradas de Prensa Latina →

También te puede gustar

Cuba starts III phase of Soberana 02 and Abdala clinical trials

Festival del Habano virtual despierta interés en mercado internacional

Cuban Habano Festival in the sights of global markets

Oscars set new standards of representation and inclusion for eligible movies

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *