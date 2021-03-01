Cuban residents in Canada and US reject blockade against Cuba

Associations of Cuban residents in Canada and the United States on Sunday demanded the lifting of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba.

Groups of protesters in Miami, Seattle, New York, Los Angeles, Washington DC, Minneapolis, Ottawa and Montreal, spoke out against Washington’s policies that affect the Cuban people.

Yuri Pedraza, president of the Cuban Community in Canada, expressed his opposition to US policy and said that the blockade is the most genocidal way of attacking a people, the most hypocritical way of trying to overthrow a system and the most cowardly way of trying to make someone change their way of being.

In the United States, the 8th edition of the ‘Bridges of Love’ caravans is taking place on Sunday in favor of the elimination of the economic sanctions imposed on Cuba and Cuban families, which began on July 26, with a call on social media by the Cuban youtuber ‘Proteston Cubano’ (Cuban Complainer).

The protesters in those cities call to ‘build bridges of love between the peoples of Cuba and the United States,’ in continuity with the caravans organized for several years in Miami by the Marti Alliance Coalition.

I demand that the United States Government stop the criminal blockade against my people, which is a genocide of more than 60 years and does not allow my Cuban brothers to develop in peace, Alina Velazquez, a member of the Jose Marti Cultural Association, said.

On January 31, hundreds of Cuban residents in the United States and friends of Cuba toured the streets in a caravan of bicycles and cars in Miami, New York, Seattle and Los Angeles, to oppose the blockade and pay tribute to Jose Marti on his 168th birthday.