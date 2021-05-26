Cuban recycling industry proves its profit in its 60th anniversary

Economic, social and ecological benefits as well as a significant import substitution are Cuban recycling industry´s major contributions in its 60 years of existence, according to executives.

In line with the need to increase such a contribution, authorities from the Recycling Business Group (GER) put on the map the recycling results so far in 2021 and its outlooks up to 2030, including the Cuban economy´s development plan.

Despite the stumbling-blocks imposed by the US blockade and coronavirus-generated health crisis, recycling industry contributed US$30 million to Cuba´s domestic economy in the first quarter by substituting imports and exports, GER President, Jorge Luis Tamayo, said.

This was made possible thanks to the recycling process and recovery of about 46,000 tons of materials and waste products, handed over to sugar agro-industry, housing construction, electricity generation and drug output.

Among objectives conducted are over 30,000 tons of ferrous scraps that worth US$400 a ton in the international market, which has a great impact on national steel production as it is no longer purchased in the international market.