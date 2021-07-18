Cuban private sector export more than 10 million pesos in 2021

The non-state forms of management of the Cuban economy have managed to export to date more than 10 million pesos in items such as charcoal, agricultural products and other services.

This was made known on its official Twitter profile by Cuba’s Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment (MINCEX), adding that more than 3,500 import contracts have been made to produce in the country.

«According to latest reports non-state management forms have managed to export more than 10 million pesos in items such as charcoal, agricultural products and other services. More than 3500 import contracts have been made to produce in the country. #CubaExporta,» MINCEX tweeted.

This strategy to increase the management of all economic actors was promoted since the middle of last year, when a group of state entities were authorized to provide contract management services between private workers and foreign clients, publishes Granma newspaper.

In this regard, Vivian Herrera, director of Foreign Trade of MINCEX, said last June that this governmental decision also supports the purpose of boosting the economy and facing the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through these links, export and import facilities have been created for non-state management forms, from providing foreign trade services through specialized companies.

(Edited from ACN)