Cuban Prime Minister checks airports preparing to resume activities

Over one and a half million of packages have been delivered since September 20. Work in the six centers is being sped up, but it is still not enough, the presidency revealed.

Eliminating organizational problems and obstacles that delay the delivery of these packages is a priority and being followed up by the country’s top leaders.

In a recent statement, the prime minister called to be flexible in every analysis and detect and swiftly report any difficulty to meet commitments to the population.

Tourism officials are also working on the reopening of tourism in the country slated for Monday, based on the readjustment of health protocols upon arrival and transportation of tourists and the renovation of offer and the increase in quality standards.