Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz presided over a work meeting on Tuesday 10, with government authorities of Cienfuegos province.

Marrero Cruz called to solve the current problems and issues related to the high COVID-19 incidence, and problems with medical assistance to COVID-19 positive patients, either at first medical attention or hospital care.

Cienfuegos province has de very same problems as the other Cuban provinces, PCR, antigen test and drug scarcity, but the main population complains in Cienfuegos conduce to subjective causes, said Manuel Marrero Cruz.

On the first part of the meeting there was discussed main population discomfort derived from health assistance irregularities.

The new COVID-19 health protocol in Cuba expreses that COVID-19 positive cases without possible complications to make serious or critical pictures of COVID-19, remain at home, and these patients have to be closely attended by primary care health stuff. These premises have not been fulfilled in most of the cases.

Cienfuegos keeps a high COVID-19 incidence of 3 307.8 per 100 000 inhabitants, distributed in the 8 municipalities of the province.

Cienfuegos Governor, Alexandre Corona Quintero explains some key issues relevant to the cases increase such as, the Delta strain circulating in the country and social disrespect regarding face mask use and citizen mobility.

The province has more than 16 000 health workers, out of this number, 29973 are doctors. Nevertheless, the 63.2 % of them are working.

There are 793 of them who are not working right now, either sick, maternity leave or other cause.

Marrero Cruz gave several advices to Cienfuegos government authorities such as the daily hospital and other health care facilities checking, exchange opinions with the population, verify the COVID-19 protocols, and reinforce provincial border control.