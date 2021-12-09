Cuban Prime Minister attends Destinos Gaviota 2021

Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz is attending today the III Destinos Gaviota 2021 Tourism Exchange, a meeting dedicated this year to the events organized by this travel agency and its experience in organizing them.

The conference, scheduled until December 12, confirms Cuba as a safe destination to tour operators, travel agents, retail agencies and hoteliers, and marks the resumption of tourism in the Caribbean nation.

In his welcome speech, the executive president of the Gaviota Tourism Group, Carlos Latuff Carmenate, pointed out that during the pandemic the agency focused on the preservation and improvement of its facilities, the design of new products and the improvement and completion of the Group’s human resources.

In addition, strategic fronts such as environmental care and computerization were reinforced, in line with the demands and standards of international tourism.

“We have great challenges ahead: the revival and diversification of the markets and the necessary efforts to reach the best possible levels of issuance and occupancy in the shortest possible time,” he said.

The meeting intends to demonstrate Gaviota’s commitment to an excellent service, tailored to the current situation, and the certification of the most hygienic and safe tourism in most lodging and extra-hotel facilities.

Also attending the 2021 Tourist Exchange are the Cuban ministers of Public Health, Jose Angel Portal Miranda; Transportation, Eduardo Rodriguez Avila; Agriculture, Ydael Perez Brito; and Industries, Eloy Álvarez Martínez.