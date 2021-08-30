Cuban President visits western province after hurricane passing

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and high-ranking authorities on Sunday 29, paid a visit to Pinar del Rio province, one of the most hit by Hurricane Ida.
Previously, Miguel Diaz-Canel urged to work for restoring the province after the passage of the category 1 hurricane.
During a meeting with the Cuban president, senior representatives of the Governments of Pinar del Rio and the Isle of Youth explained that the after-effects include partial housing destruction, unscheduled electric power blackout, as well as damaged crops of bananas, corn, squash and papaya.