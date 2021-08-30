30 de agosto de 2021
Presidente de Cuba evalúa afectaciones en Isla de la Juventud
Cuban President visits western province after hurricane passing

Prensa Latinapor Prensa Latina

 Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and high-ranking authorities on Sunday 29, paid a visit to Pinar del Rio province, one of the most hit by Hurricane Ida.

According to Twitter, the Cuban president arrived in that western territory to check the disasters caused by Hurricane Ida and to evaluate the epidemiological situation in that province.

Previously, Miguel Diaz-Canel urged to work for restoring the province after the passage of the category 1 hurricane.

During a meeting with the Cuban president, senior representatives of the Governments of Pinar del Rio and the Isle of Youth explained that the after-effects include partial housing destruction, unscheduled electric power blackout, as well as damaged crops of bananas, corn, squash and papaya.

