Cuban president urges to review COVID-19 strategy

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel stressed the urgency to review the health protocols to increase the efficacy of the fight against COVID-19.

Soñar y continuar un país: urge revisar estrategias de enfrentamiento a #COVID19 en La Habana. Menos positivos equivale a menos sospechosos y menos contactos de los contactos. Cortar la trasmisión es el desafío. #CubaViva pic.twitter.com/0aJspbbipL — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) March 30, 2021

The president referred on Twitter to the situation in Havana, which reports the highest number of contagions in the country, and instructed to achieve greater efficiency in isolating suspected cases in order to cut off the transmission.

‘It is urgent to review the strategies to fight COVID-19 in Havana. Fewer positive cases equates to fewer suspected cases and fewer contacts of contacts. Cutting the transmission is the challenge,’ he said. At a meeting of the government group to deal with the health emergency, held on Monday 29, Diaz-Canel advocated reducing the number of people diagnosed with the disease and more efficiently in identifying suspected cases and the contacts of positive ones. Havana Governor Reinaldo Garcia explained that there are three institutional events in the city, which in successive days must be controlled to prevent new contagions with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. According to Public Health Minister Jose Angel Portal, 11,609 people were confirmed as positive in Cuba in the last 15 days, accounting for an incidence rate of 103.8 per 100,000 inhabitants. This indicator is higher in the provinces of Havana (306.9), Santiago de Cuba (107.6) and Granma (105), the latter two in the eastern region of the country.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)