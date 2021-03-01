Cuban President underscores Cuba’s progress despite complex situation

Concluye febrero, que ha sido un mes pleno de complejidades, pero también de aprendizajes. Con todo ímpetu y optimismo nos entregamos al inicio de marzo. Servir a la Patria y al pueblo es un sagrado compromiso y destino. ¡Venceremos! #CubaViva #SomosCuba #SomosContinuidad pic.twitter.com/4xX2H9KwHg
— Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) February 28, 2021
Serving the Homeland and the people is a sacred commitment and destiny, he added.
Cuba concludes the most complex month during the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly a year after the first cases were detected and amid major economic transformations such as the implementation of the monetary overhaul since January 1.
In February alone, Cuba reported 22,187 COVID-19 patients and 106 deaths.
At the same time, the country announced the beginning in early March of phase III of clinical trials on Soberana 02, which is the most advanced of four vaccine candidates under way in Cuba.
(Taken from Prensa Latina)