Cuban President thanks Nicaragua for reiterated solidarity with Cuba

On his Twitter account, the First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba highlighted a third shipment of donations including several products from Nicaragua.

About the issue, the head of State wrote: “Thank you for the solidarity and support received from the sister nation, land of Sandino.”

The Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples informed on Monday that the batch of 50 food containers is part of the support to the fight against the pandemic in Cuba and includes products such as rice, beans and coffee.

The Augusto Cesar Sandino ship departed from Arlen Siu Port, Nicaragua’s main access route to international markets in the Caribbean and the United States’ East Coast.

The cargo was donated by the Government of the Sandinista National Liberation Front to provide humanitarian aid to the Cuban people, also affected by the economic, commercial and financial siege imposed by the United States on the island and repudiated by the international community.