Cuban President thanks messages of congratulations and support for Cuba

Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel thanked the continuous messages of congratulations, good wishes, commitment and support to Cuba on the occasion of the celebration of the 63rd anniversary of the triumph of the Revolution.

On Twitter, he expressed that Cuba is grateful for these tokens of that solidarity.

«Messages of congratulations, good wishes, commitment and support to Cuba continue to arrive on the occasion of the celebration of the 63rd anniversary of the triumph of the Cuban Revolution. We are grateful for those tokens of solidarity. #CubaVive»

The president accompanied his tweet with a note published on the Party’s website, which highlights that the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping, sent a letter to Diaz-Canel, in which he sends his warmest congratulations to the PCC, the Cuban government and the Cuban people.

Continúan llegando mensajes de felicitación, de buenos deseos, de compromiso y apoyo a Cuba a propósito de la celebración del 63 aniversario del triunfo de la Revolución Cubana. Agradecemos esas muestras de solidaridad. #CubaVivehttps://t.co/bmNndqOtQu — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) January 5, 2022

Xi Jinping stresses that in the year that concludes the friendly relations between the two nations were deepened, that China has always supported Cuba on the socialist path in line with its national conditions and is willing to work to promote high-level exchanges, deepen cooperation in all areas and write together a new chapter of this friendship in the new era.

Likewise, the General Secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea, Kim Jong Un, congratulated the Cuban president, highlighted the struggle of the largest of the Antilles, the revolutionary cause initiated and developed by its historical leaders, as well as the implementation of the agreements of the 8th Congress of the CPC, held last April.

He also stated that the strong ties of friendship and unity between our two parties and countries will continue to develop in pursuit of the socialist cause and the welfare of our peoples.

Angolan President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço also expressed his congratulations on the occasion of such an important date, as well as his interest in continuing to strengthen the historical relations of friendship and cooperation that our two countries have maintained for several decades.

«Please accept my best wishes for good health, personal well-being and much prosperity for the Cuban people,» he emphasized.

Meanwhile, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated his Cuban counterpart, Army General Raul Castro and the people of the Caribbean nation, wishing them prosperity for 2022.

Lukashenko highlighted the commercial and social ties that unite both countries and called for further strengthening of exchanges and cooperation.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev also congratulated Diaz-Canel and highlighted the support provided by the Henry Reeve International Contingent of Doctors Specialized in Situations of Disasters and Serious Epidemics in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in that country.

«I believe that friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Cuba will continue to develop successfully thanks to our efforts, and our cooperation in multilateral bodies, including the United Nations and the Non-Aligned Movement,» he said.

From Uzbekistan, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev joined in the congratulations to the authorities and people of Cuba, considered that in the future relations between the two countries will be strengthened and that cooperation – mutually beneficial and long-term – will continue.

Likewise, the King of Cambodia, Norodom Sihamoni, addressed a letter to the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the PCC, and the King of Morocco, His Majesty Mohamed VI, conveyed his warmest congratulations and satisfaction for the continuous dynamics that bilateral relations are reaching, which seek to lay solid foundations of fruitful cooperation in different fields.

On the occasion of the Liberation Day, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and King of Saudi Arabia, His Majesty Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud sent congratulatory telegrams to the President of the Republic of Cuba, congratulating him and wishing further progress and prosperity to the government and people of the island.

From Manama, the King of Bahrain, His Majesty Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, as well as the Sultan of Oman, His Majesty Haitham bin Tariq Al-Said, also sent telegrams.