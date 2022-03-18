Headed by Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), the Provincial Assembly of the Party in Cienfuegos, served as a stage to exchange on the organization’s duties and tasks within the current economic and ideological challenges.

The delegates to the meeting discussed the main topics addressed in the central report, socialized at the meeting by the member of the Central Committee and first secretary of the Party in Cienfuegos, Maride Fernandez Lopez.

The need to promote local development projects that boost food production and the implementation of the 63 measures to improve agriculture were issues deeply analyzed at the beginning of the meeting.

Cuban President recognized the sugar producers of the 14 de Julio Sugar Derivatives Enterprise, for complying with the sugar production plan in the current harvest.

On the day, the Plenary of the Provincial Committee of the Party of #Cienfuegos ratified the position of First Secretary to Maryde Fernandez Lopez and the other members of the Executive Bureau.