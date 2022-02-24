Cuban President on government visit to  the province of Guantanamo

President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, heads this Thursday 24, a government visit to the province of Guantanamo with the aim of evaluating the progress of the main programs and policies promoted by the country.

Cuban President is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Alejandro Gil, authorities from AZCUBA and the province, began at the “Argeo Martinez” Agroindustrial Company, in the municipality of Manuel Tames.During the day they will be visiting several important places in the eastern province.

Diaz-Canel also visited the Guaso water treatment plant, which nowadays supplies drinking water to 70% of the population of the Guantanamo municipality, after having undergone comprehensive rehabilitation that allowed processes to be automated and its purifying capacity to be increased.

Likewise, the Cuban president visited the well-known Stone Zoo, located in the mountains of the Manuel Tames municipality, the only one of its kind in the country.