17 de julio de 2021
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel denounces destabilization attempts

Prensa Latina
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel appeared on Sunday 11, on national television to denounce destabilization attempts in the midst of a complex economic and health situation, resulting from the US blockade and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Head of State spoke of the hardships the island is growing through basically as a result of the economic blockade hostility hardening since 2019 by the Trump administration.

Diaz-Canel addressed the nation after visiting San Antonio de los Baños, a small town south of Havana, where hundreds of locals incited media campaign from the US came out to protest against the COVID-19 restrictions and economic hardships.

Similar demonstrations took place in Palma Sorianno, Santiago de Cuba, in the island’s east.

He stressed Washington’s punitive actions reflect a policy of viciousness. Now the anti-Cuban groups want take advantage of the adverse situations generated by the pandemic to promote campaigns against the Government, to create destabilization.

Diaz-Canel urged those who incite disorder and try to discourage the population to lift the US siege so that the country can develop.

