Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel denounces destabilization attempts

The Head of State spoke of the hardships the island is growing through basically as a result of the economic blockade hostility hardening since 2019 by the Trump administration.
Diaz-Canel addressed the nation after visiting San Antonio de los Baños, a small town south of Havana, where hundreds of locals incited media campaign from the US came out to protest against the COVID-19 restrictions and economic hardships.
«¡A la Revolución la defienden los revolucionarios! Y entre los revolucionarios, los comunistas vamos al frente. Jamás como élite, sino en calidad de fuerza consciente y comprometida.» @DiazCanelB
«¡La calle es de los revolucionarios!».#SomosCuba #SomosContinuidad #Cuba🇨🇺 pic.twitter.com/6qgG03mR07
— Presidencia Cuba (@PresidenciaCuba) July 11, 2021
Similar demonstrations took place in Palma Sorianno, Santiago de Cuba, in the island’s east.
He stressed Washington’s punitive actions reflect a policy of viciousness. Now the anti-Cuban groups want take advantage of the adverse situations generated by the pandemic to promote campaigns against the Government, to create destabilization.
Diaz-Canel urged those who incite disorder and try to discourage the population to lift the US siege so that the country can develop.