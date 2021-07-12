Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel denounces destabilization attempts

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel appeared on Sunday 11, on national television to denounce destabilization attempts in the midst of a complex economic and health situation, resulting from the US blockade and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Head of State spoke of the hardships the island is growing through basically as a result of the economic blockade hostility hardening since 2019 by the Trump administration. Diaz-Canel addressed the nation after visiting San Antonio de los Baños, a small town south of Havana, where hundreds of locals incited media campaign from the US came out to protest against the COVID-19 restrictions and economic hardships.