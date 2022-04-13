Cuban President meets top government Venezuelan official

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez welcomed Venezuela’s Executive Vice-President Delcy Rodriguez, who is on a working visit to Cuba aimed at supervising the Cuba-Venezuela intergovernmental accords.

During the talks, both sides approved issues linked to the bilateral agenda and cooperation. They also considered the current international and regional scenario including the advancement and prospects of the regional integration platform known as Bolivarian Alliance for the People of Our Americas-The People’s Trade Treaty-(ALBA-TCP).

The Cuban head of state reiterated the Cuban people’s firm solidarity with Venezuela and he condemned the unilateral and coercive US measures against the South American nation. The Venezuelan top government official ratified her country’s support of Cuba and condemned the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the Cuban people.

Delcy Rodriguez was accompanied by ministers and officials of the Bolivarian government, while on the Cuban side was Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, as well as deputy prime minister Ricardo Cabrisas; Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez; and other government officials.