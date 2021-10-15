Cuban President intervention at the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council

Intervention by Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, in the Session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, from the Palace of the Revolution, on October 14, 2021, “Year 63 of the Revolution ”.

His Excellency Mr. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

His Excellency Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus;

Your Excellencies Heads of Delegations of the Member States of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council:

I thank you very much for the invitation to this Council.

It is always glad to meet friends again, even if for reasons beyond everyone’s control it is not in person.

It is the third time that Cuba participates in the Eurasian Council as an Observer State, and I want to reassure here today that this is a status that we will always honor, as it represents an important opportunity to expand the traditional historical ties of friendship and cooperation that unite our peoples and governments.

I would also like to convey a special appreciation to the organizational work of the Belarusian authorities that are sponsoring our exchange, as well as the Eurasian Economic Commission and the President of its College Mikhail Myasnikovich.

All of us gathered here face, to a greater or lesser degree, a challenging global scenario, under the effect of multiple crises, exacerbated or generated by the COVID-19 pandemic and, in some cases, also by the application of unilateral coercive measures imposed by interventionist governments with powerful economies.

Under such conditions, cooperation, solidarity and integration, which should be the natural forms of relationship between nations, become essential, urgent and practically the only guarantors of the sustainable development of the economies of our countries, a fundamental condition to guarantee the welfare of our peoples.

Cooperating is the key verb when our agendas coincide on a priority: confronting the COVID-19 pandemic, already considered the most complex health crisis that humanity has faced in the last 100 years.

In the case of my country, this crisis is being aggravated by the deliberate and opportunistic intensification of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed more than 60 years ago by the United States Government.

I take this opportunity to thank, once again, the support of the member states of the Union to put an end to this criminal policy against Cuba.

It has not been easy, but not impossible, to face the pandemic in the last period combined with the increase in aggressiveness from abroad. It can be said that once again they put us to the test and once again the moral strength of our Revolution and the ability of the Cubans to resist without retreating became visible to our adversaries and the world. To resist moving forward. To resist creating.

Cuban scientists and doctors have particularly excelled in this endeavor, rapidly developing advanced research and innovative protocols that have led to effective vaccines.

Abdala, Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus are our first vaccines with proven efficacy and produced entirely in the country in sufficient quantities to immunize the entire Cuban population, including those convalescing from the disease, before the end of the year.

Also the pediatric population from the age of two has begun to be immunized. It is a pride to say: the small and harassed Cuba has achieved it.

Excellencies, dear friends,

Cuba knows the power of unity, the strength of unity; That is why we have always bet on cooperation and joint work, and we reiterate our interest in activating the mechanisms that allow us to actively develop our economic, commercial, financial and collaborative ties.

We want to share our results, especially in the areas of health and biotechnology, and we are excited to see progress. It is notable that BioCubaFarma already has registered Cuban products of proven efficacy and quality within the Union, such as Heberprot-P, Hebermin and the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient of the vaccines against Haemophilus influenzae type B and hepatitis B in Russia; Nimotuzumab and CIMAvax-EFG in Kazakhstan; and the EPOCIM, LeukoClM and Heberprot-P in Belarus.

These first steps fill us with confidence in the possibility of establishing new strategic alliances that, with the support of the Union, allow us to introduce our products based on mutually beneficial business models.

We give special relevance to the possibility of entering into drug supply agreements, achieving our insertion in R&D Centers and Technology Parks, as well as forming joint ventures in Industrial Parks for the development, production and marketing of drugs within company of the Eurasian Economic Union.

Within the prospects for joint work, we appreciate with marked optimism the possibilities for collaboration in sectors such as energy, in particular those of renewable sources.

A first step could be aimed at expanding cooperation through the exchange of experiences and best practices in the field of establishment, administration and development of wind and solar parks, as well as the use of other sources, topics in which countries of the Union have extensive and solid experience.

Likewise, the tourism sector is a space with great potential for joint work.

Recent experiences of working with the Russian Federation in this sector confirm this.

We are willing to create favorable and attractive conditions for tourists from the member countries of the Union, which also requires promoting Cuba as a tourist destination in the different interregional channels and platforms, radio, television and specialized press media.

Starting next November 15, when more than 90% of the Cuban population will be vaccinated, our borders will gradually open and hygiene-sanitary protocols will be made more flexible upon the arrival of travelers.

The PCR will not be required upon arrival and the visitors’ vaccination certificate will be recognized. From now on, we welcome the Russian, Belarusian, Kazakh, Kyrgyz and Armenian brothers.

Another priority for Cuba is the production of food that allows us to achieve food sovereignty.

Considering the experience and results of the countries of the Union in the agriculture sector, having an exchange between the main agri-food companies of the member countries and those of Cuba would help us to advance more rapidly in this field.

Likewise, the need to encourage interbank relations is relevant, both between the central banks of Cuba and the Eurasian market countries and between commercial banks, and also between the Central Bank of Cuba and the Eurasian Development Bank.

We highlight the participation of a high-level Cuban delegation in the International Customs Forum, to be held in Moscow in the coming days, where we will convey the will to establish agreements between Cuban customs and the Member States of the Eurasian Economic Union.

Excellencies, friends,

In the coming weeks we will hold in Havana the ll Session of the Joint Commission for Collaboration with the Eurasian Economic Commission, where the Joint Action Plan must be signed, the implementation of which will allow to intensify and systematize the collaboration between the Union and our country, both official level as in business circles.

Cuba is honored to have the friendship of each of the member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, it reaffirms the will to continue promoting our bilateral ties in areas of common interest and to work together with you to strengthen this integration project.

It is a challenging task, but we are sure that with political will we will be able to fulfill it.

Today, when we talk remotely, I cannot stop thinking about the deep emotions that I have received on previous visits to various countries of the Eurasian Economic Union. With a mixture of admiration and hope we appreciate the progress that your governments and peoples have made, facing colossal challenges throughout their rich histories as nations.

From the warm Caribbean, where we always wait for you, Cuba embraces you and once again appreciates the opportunity to work together for the more prosperous destiny that our peoples deserve.

Thank you.

