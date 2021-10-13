13 de octubre de 2021
Inglés | English

Cuban President highlights social transformation efforts in vulnerable communities

Agencia Cubana de Noticiaspor Agencia Cubana de Noticias

 Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC by its Spanish acronym) and president of the country, highlighted on Twitter the work of social transformation taking place in dozens of disadvantaged communities.

Homes, streets, parks, clinics, schools and faces are changing their appearance, he said and added: «We are repairing places and souls».In these actions, territorial authorities are revitalized and socialist enterprises resume the inevitable social responsibility that must characterize them in our development model, Diaz-Canel stressed.He also mentioned the 2014 documentary Cancion de Barrio («Neighborhood Song»), which shows the harsh reality of several communities reached by singer-songwriter Silvio Rodriguez in his project known as the endless tour.Currently, dozens of underprivileged neighborhoods are the scene of actions aimed at the construction and maintenance of housing and the main community services.

According to authorities, the effort has also been aimed at strengthening the structures of the organizations and the diagnosis of social situations.

Agencia Cubana de Noticias

Agencia Cubana de Noticias. Acumula mas de cuatro décadas de trayectoria en Cuba y mas de 20 años llevando al mundo las principales noticias del acontecer nacional durante las 24 horas del día, mediante su división Web ACN.

Ver todas las entradas de Agencia Cubana de Noticias →

También te puede gustar

Cuba pays hommage to Benny on his 102 birth anniversary

Cataratas del Niágara se alumbrarán con colores de la bandera cubana

Niagara Falls to display colors of the Cuban flag

Huawei’s AppGallery rivals Google, Apple with 530 millon users

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *