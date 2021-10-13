Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC by its Spanish acronym) and president of the country, highlighted on Twitter the work of social transformation taking place in dozens of disadvantaged communities.

En decenas de comunidades desfavorecidas se labora intensamente. Viviendas, calles, parques, consultorios, escuelas, rostros, cambian de fisonomía. Se reparan locales y almas. pic.twitter.com/liq12Zi6yh — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) October 12, 2021