Cuban President highlights scientific contribution to COVID-19 

25 de septiembre de 2021
Prensa Latina

 President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Saturday highlighted as another contribution by Cuban science the approval for emergency use of the domestic Soberana Plus vaccine in people over 19 years of age who are convalescing from COVID-19.

On his Twitter account, the president wrote that 11,474 Cubans have been immunized with a single dose of that vaccine.

 

After authorization, issued on Thursday by the Center for State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices (CECMED), the country extends the protection to people who have been discharged from hospitals or homes two and more months ago.

The vaccine, developed by the Finlay Vaccines Institute(IFV), will be administered in a single-dose scheme to prevent that those people can be reinfected by the new, more transmissible variants of the SARS-CoV-2 cornavirus, which causes COVID-19 .

In this way, Cuba makes progress in its goal of vaccinating the entire population against COVID-19  before the end of 2021.

