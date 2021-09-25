Cuban President highlights scientific contribution to COVID-19 

President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Saturday highlighted as another contribution by Cuban science the approval for emergency use of the domestic Soberana Plus vaccine in people over 19 years of age who are convalescing from COVID-19.
Prensa Latina
Agencia Informativa Latinoamericana Prensa Latina (PL). Surgió en La Habana, Cuba, el 16 de junio de 1959. Posee 32 oficinas en igual número de países, la mayoría en América Latina, considerada su entorno esencial para el trabajo.Ver todas las entradas de Prensa Latina →