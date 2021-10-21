21 de octubre de 2021
Díaz-Canel saluda llegada a Nicaragua de vacunas de Cuba
Cuban President highlights cooperation with Nicaragua

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel highlights on Oct 21, the arrival in Nicaragua of the first load of immunogens developed in the island against COVID-19 , to contribute to the health efforts of that Central American nation.

The Abdala and Soberana 02 vaccines are already in Nicaragua. A first shipment of 1.2 million doses arrived on Wednesday and was received by its Minister of Health, the president wrote on Twitter. Collaboration between our peoples is strengthened in the midst of great challenges, he added.

This is the first shipment of the three planned before the end of the year, to sum up the seven million doses agreed, which will allow the expansion of free and voluntary vaccination in 1,500 vaccination posts distributed throughout the country.

The Nicaraguan immunization campaign against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which caused the pandemic, benefits the population 30 years of age and older, and since last week includes pregnant women, postpartum ones and mothers breastfeeding children under six months of age, as well as children and adolescents between two and 17 years of age.

