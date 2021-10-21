Cuban President highlights cooperation with Nicaragua

This is the first shipment of the three planned before the end of the year, to sum up the seven million doses agreed, which will allow the expansion of free and voluntary vaccination in 1,500 vaccination posts distributed throughout the country.

The Nicaraguan immunization campaign against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which caused the pandemic, benefits the population 30 years of age and older, and since last week includes pregnant women, postpartum ones and mothers breastfeeding children under six months of age, as well as children and adolescents between two and 17 years of age.