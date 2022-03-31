31 de marzo de 2022
Inglés | English

Cuban President Diaz-Canel heads government visit to Cienfuegos province

por Translated by Yeney Pérez Corona

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz will participate this Thursday 31, in the government visit that has been taking place since yesterday in the province of Cienfuegos.

Diaz-Canel will begin his visit at the «14 de Julio sugarcane factory, as announced by the president himself on his Twitter profile.Cienfuegos receives a government visit for the third time, now in the midst of an economic situation with many more challenges.

President Diaz-Canel, together with the Council of Ministers, will visit key centers of the economy and communities.

También te puede gustar

CIGB with more than 1,300 biotechnology products international patents

Cuba condemns US-related and financed subversive activities

Cuban provinces participate in global caravan against US blockade

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *

Contact Us

-->