Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz will participate this Thursday 31, in the government visit that has been taking place since yesterday in the province of Cienfuegos.

Diaz-Canel will begin his visit at the «14 de Julio sugarcane factory, as announced by the president himself on his Twitter profile.Cienfuegos receives a government visit for the third time, now in the midst of an economic situation with many more challenges.

En el central @DiazCanelB participa junto a trabajadores, directivos de la industria y pobladores del batey azucarero en el acto de celebración de fin de la molienda. «Nosotros sabíamos que Usted iba a venir, y lo estábamos esperando», dijo una joven lugareña.#VamosConTodo pic.twitter.com/4PtXj8fmA8 — Presidencia Cuba 🇨🇺 (@PresidenciaCuba) March 31, 2022

President Diaz-Canel, together with the Council of Ministers, will visit key centers of the economy and communities.