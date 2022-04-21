Cuban president heads government visit to Havana

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel is leading on April 21, the fourth government visit to the capital city, which includes tours around places of interest in the province together with Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, Vice President Salvador Valdes Mesa and other ministers and Government members.

Their agenda features a visit to the Borrás Marfán pediatric hospital, where the leaders verified the progress and impact of the National Cochlear Implant and Neurodevelopment Program especially designed for children, which is free of charge and national in scope and has made it possible to provide Cubans with 536 of these devices.

The previous government visit to the capital was in December 2021 and covered Havana’s 15 municipalities, as well as 142 economic and social entities.