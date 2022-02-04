Cuban President Diaz-Canel visits Santiago de Cuba province

The first Secretary of Cuban Communist Party (PCC) and President of the Republic, Miguel Diaz-Canel, is on a working visit to Santiago de Cuba to participate in the PCC Municipal Summary Assembly.

Confirming his attendance to the meeting on his Twitter account, the Cuban president noted that he will meet with the people of Santiago de Cuba.

Compartir ideas y saber escuchar a los demás, algo muy necesario para el debate con verdadera participación y aporte. #CubaVivehttps://t.co/cH4f1Cancy — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) February 4, 2022

This visit is part of the periodic meetings of the PCC top cadres to review the work of the party in the entire country and its vanguard role.

Other aspects to be evaluated at these meetings are the economy, internal life, functioning and the PCC’s link with the mass organizations and the policy on cadres.

First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel visited several communities and institutions in Santiago de Cuba as part of his working agenda in this eastern territory.

The head of state visited the Pastorita neighborhood as part of the country’s top leadership direct contact with the people in their communities. In this site, he made a stop at a local day-care center which is under restauration with the effort of the people and construction entities.

The assessment of local investment projects implemented at the Tamara Bunke Gynecology and Obstetrics Hospital was also on the agenda of the Cuban leader. The facility, a major center involved in the Maternal-Infant Assistance Program in this province, was shut down in late 2020.