Cuban President Diaz-Canel visits Cuban Neuroscience Center

Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of Cuban Communist Party and President of the Republic, visited on Monday 19, the Center for Neurosciences of Cuba (CNEURO), an important scientific facility involved in Cuban domestic technology self-development.

The BioCubaFarma group shared on its Twitter account that CNEURO, located in the Havana municipality of Playa, is currently working on the production of highly necessary supplies in the fight against SARS-Cov-2.

The President @DiazCanelB arrived at @cneuro_cuba. This important #BioCubaFarma center is immersed in the production of surgical masks and swabs for the fight against #COVID19.

Products that are part of the Technological Sovereignty Program, reflected BioCubaFarma on the social network.

Likewise, he stressed that this medical supplies plant is the result of the efforts of the Cuban government and the international collaboration of @pnud, the Pan American Health Organization and Swiss cooperation agencies and the European Union.

On Monday, Diaz-Canel also visited the headquarters of the AICA Pharmaceutical Laboratories Company, where he learned about the possibilities of this entity to become a High Tech Company and the authorization for the start of the clinical trial of anti-SARS-CoV-2 gamma globulin in seriously ill adult patients infected with COVID-19.