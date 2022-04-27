27 de abril de 2022
Presidente de Cuba recibirá a primer ministro de Dominica
Cuban President Diaz-Canel receives Dominica’s Prime Minister

The meeting takes place as part of the program of the official visit to Havana of Skerrit, who is also the Minister of Finance, Resilience, Economic Affairs, Investment, Planning, Sustainable Development, Telecommunications and Broadcasting.

The visit will last until Wednesday.

On this day, Skerrit will pay a tribute to Jose Marti at the memorial dedicated to the Cuban National Hero and will receive the highest distinction of the Cuban State.

The prime minister will also attend the BioHabana 2022 International Congress, which has been in session since Monday.

On Monday, Skerrit visited the Fidel Castro Ruz Center and the Latin American School of Medicine, where he recalled the thought and work of the historic leader of the Revolution and ratified the solidarity in the struggle of the Cuban people against the US blockade.

Cuba and Dominica established diplomatic relations on May 18, 1996.

At present, those relations are developing in different areas, highlighting cooperation.

