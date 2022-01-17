17 de enero de 2022
Lamenta Díaz-Canel fallecimiento de prominente científico de Cuba
Inglés | English

Cuban President Diaz-Canel mourns death of prominent Cuban scientist

por Prensa Latina

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Sunday mourned the death of prominent scientist Gilberto Silva Taboada at the age of 94.

On his Twitter account, the president described Dr. Silva Taboada as one of the greatest Cuban scientists and naturalists of all time, founder of the National Museum of Natural History.

 Condolences to his relatives and to the Cuban scientific community, Diaz-Canel noted on that social network.

With a long and prolific scientific career of relevant contributions to Cuban mammalogy, cave fauna studies and Cuban natural history museology, Taboada recently received the 2021 National Cultural Heritage Award.

He was a founding member of the Cuban Academy of Sciences, and a member of the American Museum of Natural Sciences in New York, which awarded him an honorary doctorate in 2016, according to Cubadebates website.

He was also a member of the Commission for the Survival of Species of the World Conservation Union, the Speleological Society of Cuba and was curator emeritus of the National Museum of Natural History.

In 2007 he received the “Lazzaro Spallanzani” Award for his life’s work in the study of bats, granted by the American Society for the Research and Conservation of Bats, United States.

In 2011, he was appointed “Researcher of Merit” by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment, and in 2012 he was elected “Honorary Member” of the Cuban Academy of Sciences.

