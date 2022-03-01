Cuban President Diaz-Canel meets Angolan Minister of State

The First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party and President of the Republic, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, welcomed Adao Francisco Correira de Almeida, Angola’s Minister of State, Chief of the Civil House of the Presidency and Co-President of the Cuba-Angola Intergovernmental Commission, who is on an official visit to the island.

During the meeting on Monday 28, in Havana, President Diaz-Canel and Minister Correira de Almeida exchanged views on the historic character of bilateral relations between Angola and Cuba and the current state of political, economic and collaboration links.

The Angolan President’s special envoy was accompanied by the secretary of State for International Cooperation and Angolan Communities with the Foreign Ministry Domingos Custodio Viera Lopes; Angolan Ambassador to Havana Maria Candida Pereira Teixeira; the Secretary of State for Finances and Treasury Ottoniel Lobo Carvalho Dos Santos; the secretary of State for Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation Eugenio Adolfo Alves Da Silva and by the secretary of State for the Hospital Sector Leonardo Europeu Inocencio.

The Cuban side included Luis Alberto Rodriguez Lopez-Callejas, member of the Politburo and Advisor to the Cuban President; Ricardo Cabrisas, Deputy Prime Minister; Rodrigo Malmierca, Foreign Trade and Investment Minister and Anayansi Rodriguez, deputy foreign minister.