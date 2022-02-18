18 de febrero de 2022
Inglés | English

Cuban President leads government visit to the province of Holguin

por Prensa Latina

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel is leading a visit of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (CPCuba) to the province of Holguin.

The Presidency of Cuba reports on Twitter that the president participated in the Annual Review Meeting to check CPCuba’s performance in the municipal capital city together with the member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization, Roberto Morales Ojeda.

According to the report, the visit to this eastern province will include a meeting with the grassroots members and tours around neighborhoods, production parks, workplaces and schools.

