28 de abril de 2022
Presidente de Cuba insta a participar en desfile por 1 de Mayo
Inglés | English

Cuban President Diaz-Canel calls to participate in May 1st parade

por Prensa Latina

 Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Wednesday 27, called to march for «the heroism of resilience and the inspiring triumph of collective creativity» on May 1, International Workers’ Day.

On his Twitter account, the president made a general call to participate in next Sunday’s event at the Plaza de la Revolución, to also march for vaccines and vaccinated people.

Cuba will celebrate May 1st again this year with the traditional parades in Havana and the main cities.

Authorities called for a day of activities of the workers union movement in the Caribbean nation to honor the date, which will culminate with the May 1 rallies, interrupted in 2020 and 2021 by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The president of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP, in Spanish), Fernando Gonzalez, reported that more than 800 foreign delegates will participate here in the parade for the International Workers’ Day.

The visitors will also attend the International Solidarity Meeting convened between April 30 and May 2.

