Cuban President Diaz-Canel calls to discuss new Family Code

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Tuesday called on the population to join the debates on the Family Code bill that will start across the country on Feb 1.

Cuba is ready for the people’s consultations on the Family Code from February 1 to April. I invite you to conscientiously participate in this exercise of democracy to enrich the draft bill with everyone’s contribution. #CubaViveEnLasFamilias (CubaLivesInFamilies), the president tweeted.

Mientras más detalles conozco del #CódigoDeLasFamilias, más me convenzo de que es imprescindible para la sociedad cubana actual. Ahora que empieza la #ConsultaPopular , invito a mis compatriotas a repasarlo y conocerlo. Todos podemos aportar. pic.twitter.com/4sKQYroogF — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) February 2, 2022

More than seven million people can participate in the consultations on the Family Code in order to approve it, disagree with it or propose changes to the draft bill, which has already been approved by the National People’s Power Assembly.

The president of the Cuban Civil Law and Family Society, Leonardo Perez, told Prensa Latina that the Family Code recognizes different types of parenthood and socio-affective relationships, which makes it one of the most groundbreaking in Latin America.

According to the expert, the Code proposes more inclusion, not only of people who are diverse because of their sexual orientation, but also due to their age, the exercise of ability and plurality.