Cuban President congratulates young avant-garde of Cuban culture

The beloved AHS reaches 35 years of foundation, with the challenge of never getting old and of taking its young and revolutionary art to every corner of the Island. Congratulations, guys, we count on you to continue giving heart and soul to Cuba.

May the mystique of the Association never die, wrote the president on his Twitter account.

La querida #AHS llega a 35 años de fundada, con el reto de jamás envejecer y de llevar su arte joven y revolucionario a cada rincón de la Isla. Felicidades, muchachos, contamos con ustedes para seguir poniendo alma y corazón a #Cuba. Qué la mística de la Asociación nunca muera. pic.twitter.com/pSYOOpx7Yt — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) October 18, 2021



From the same social network, the vice minister of the Ministry of Culture, Fernando Jacomino, acknowledged the importance of the well-known organization, which leads the efforts made by young Cuban writers and artists in favor of the Cuban Culture system.

The presentation of the 35th anniversary stamp and the awarding of creative scholarships and prizes were among the activities.

During the day, outstanding exponents of Cuban culture will receive the Maestro de Juventudes Award, which will honor writer and National Film Award winner Senel Paz, theater researcher Vivian Martinez and choreographer and dancer Miguel Iglesias.

Organized at the National Library, the award ceremony will include other honorees such as cultural critic Manuel Lopez, the director of the Guerrilla de teatreros en Granma, Rene Reyes, historian Luis A. Figueroa and musician Bobby Carcasses.

Throughout the island, the Saiz Brothers Association brings together more than three thousand young people through the Casas del Joven Creador, and its foundation paid tribute to Sergio and Luis Saiz Montes de Oca, two young intellectuals assassinated by the dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista (1952-1959).