Cuban president congratulates 2021 National Radio and Television award winners

Danylo Sirio Lopez began his professional work in Cuban TV in 1969 and eventually became an outstanding director. He is currently vice president of the ICRT.
Manuel Porto, recently deceased due to COVID-19, had an intense career of more than 50 years as an actor, mainly in television programs. He won numerous awards and earned the admiration and respect of audiences and critics alike.
Agencia Cubana de Noticias. Acumula mas de cuatro décadas de trayectoria en Cuba y mas de 20 años llevando al mundo las principales noticias del acontecer nacional durante las 24 horas del día, mediante su división Web ACN.