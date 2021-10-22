22 de octubre de 2021
Otorgan Premio Nacional de Radio y Televisión 2021 a Manuel Porto y Danylo Sirio
Cuban president congratulates 2021 National Radio and Television award winners

In his official Twitter account, the Cuban president described the recognition as well-deserved and based on the unconditional dedication of both figures, whom he described, respectively, as “an indispensable all-rounder of the sector” and “great among the great artists of Cuba”.

Danylo Sirio Lopez began his professional work in Cuban TV in 1969 and eventually became an outstanding director. He is currently vice president of the ICRT.

Manuel Porto, recently deceased due to COVID-19, had an intense career of more than 50 years as an actor, mainly in television programs. He won numerous awards and earned the admiration and respect of audiences and critics alike.

