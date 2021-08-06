Cuban President congrats Julio Casar La Cruz for his gold medal

Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, president of Cuba, congratulated Julio Cesar La Cruz on his Twitter account this Friday 6, for his gold medal in the boxing heavyweight division at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The head of state described La Cruz’s fight as outright, and said: “What a morning you have given us Julio Cesar! In the Homeland, was heard the ¨I love you #Cuba¨, you said when you won your second Olympic gold. Congrats, boy.

¡Qué madrugada nos has dado Julio César! En la Patria se sintió el te amo #Cuba que dijiste cuando ganaste tu segundo oro olímpico. Felicidades, muchacho, tu pelea fue rotunda. Ya tenemos 6 medallas de oro y nuestra pequeña Isla ocupa el lugar 13 en el medallero ¡Qué hazaña! pic.twitter.com/Mq8dZDml4Y — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) August 6, 2021

In addition, Diaz-Canel highlighted in his message that Cuba already has six gold medals, occupying the 13th place in the medal table.

Julio Cesar La Cruz, in the final of his division in Tokyo 2020, won 5-0 to the Russian Muslim Gadzhimagomedov, who was world champion and European champion in 2019.

The Cuban boxer, known in the world of fist sports as «La Sombra»(The Shadow), and captain of the Cuban boxing squad in this summer sports festival, he became a two-time Olympic champion, joining the gold medal obtained at the Kokugikan Arena, in Tokyo, to the one won in the games held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in 2016.

The Cuban boxer, four-time world champion and two-time Pan-American titleholder, surpassed Kenyan Ajowi Ochola (5-0), Cuban nationalized Spanish Enmanuel Reyes, in the quarterfinals (4-1), and the Brazilian in the semifinals Abner Teixeira (4-1), before beating Russian Gadzhimagomedov, also holder of the world in 2019, 5-0 in the final.