On his Twitter account, the president wrote that the CDRs are present in every block, as promoters of the Revolution.

En cada cuadra un comité. En cada barrio Revolución. Es tiempo de unidad, solidaridad, participación. Es tiempo de transformación. Felicidades compatriotas en el #61AniversarioCDR pic.twitter.com/aQatNCxh6z — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) September 28, 2021

Diaz-Canel underscored the role played by that mass organization in ‘times of unity, solidarity, participation.’

He noted that the Caribbean nation is undergoing a process of transformation and praised the work done by CDR National Coordinator Gerardo Hernandez, who awarded the title of Hero of the Republic of Cuba for merits achieved in the fight against terrorism and unjust imprisonment in the United States.