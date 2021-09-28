28 de septiembre de 2021
Crónica a los CDR Un día para celebrar
Cuban President congrats Committees for the Defense of the Revolution, largest mass organization in Cuba

Prensa Latinapor Prensa Latina
President Miguel Diaz-Canel congratulated the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR), Cuba’s largest mass organization, which are celebrating their 61st anniversary on Tuesday.

On his Twitter account, the president wrote that the CDRs are present in every block, as promoters of the Revolution.

 

Diaz-Canel underscored the role played by that mass organization in ‘times of unity, solidarity, participation.’

He noted that the Caribbean nation is undergoing a process of transformation and praised the work done by CDR National Coordinator Gerardo Hernandez, who awarded the title of Hero of the Republic of Cuba for merits achieved in the fight against terrorism and unjust imprisonment in the United States.

