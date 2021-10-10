Cuban President celebrates international award to ‘Henry Reeve’ Brigades

A people’s award for those who work in the service of people: Henry Reeve, a Cuban contingent that honors a US hero. #CubaSalvaVidas (Cuba Saves Lives), the head of State tweeted.

He added that the People’s Peace Award was granted to the Cuban Medical brigade members ‘in recognition of their invaluable work and dedication saving lives and spreading internationalism and solidarity throughout the world’.

On Friday, the ‘Henry Reeve’ International Contingent of Doctors from Cuba received the People’s Peace Award granted by the members of the campaign for the Nobel Peace Prize for the group in the United States.