10 de octubre de 2021
Inglés | English

Cuban President celebrates international award to ‘Henry Reeve’ Brigades

Prensa Latinapor Prensa Latina

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Saturday celebrated the global recognition for the ‘Henry Reeve’ International Doctors Contingent Brigade, with which his country works with other nations in health matters and against COVID-19. 

 The president called ‘a people’s award’ the one granted to the medical brigade by some 100 organizations and more than 40,000 people, who supported its nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize.

A people’s award for those who work in the service of people: Henry Reeve, a Cuban contingent that honors a US hero. #CubaSalvaVidas (Cuba Saves Lives), the head of State tweeted.

He added that the People’s Peace Award was granted to the Cuban Medical brigade members ‘in recognition of their invaluable work and dedication saving lives and spreading internationalism and solidarity throughout the world’.

On Friday, the ‘Henry Reeve’ International Contingent of Doctors from Cuba received the People’s Peace Award granted by the members of the campaign for the Nobel Peace Prize for the group in the United States.

