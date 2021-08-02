Cuban president celebrates Cuban athletes’ performance at Tokyo 2020

President Miguel Diaz-Canel today celebrated the performance of Cuba’s athletes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, on a day in which the island achieved its first gold medals.

How great you are Mijain! Four Olympic gold medals for your homeland. Not a single point has been scored on you in #Tokyo2020! How much courage, how much bravery, what great respect and admiration we feel for you! #Cuba admires and embraces you. #Let’sDoItForCuba, wrote the president to that extra class Cuban fighter.