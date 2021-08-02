Cuban president celebrates Cuban athletes’ performance at Tokyo 2020

¡Qué grande eres Mijaín! Cuatro medallas de oro olímpicas para tu Patria. ¡Ni un solo punto te han marcado en #Tokio2020! Cuánto coraje, cuánta valentía, qué gran respeto y admiración sentimos por ti! #Cuba te admira y te abraza. #HagamosloPorCuba pic.twitter.com/OGWOCLKSw4
— Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) August 2, 2021
Minutes earlier, the head of state highlighted the feat performed by Luis Alberto Orta, who brought the first golden metal for his country in that discipline, against all odds.
He said: ‘What a dawn you have given us, Luis Alberto Orta! You have brought us the first gold medal in #Tokyo2020, after an impeccable competition, fought from beginning to end. Thank you, my boy, for the joy. #Cuba, like you, is unstoppable.
¡Qué amanecer nos ha dado, Luis Alberto Orta! Nos has traído la primera medalla de oro en #Tokio2020, luego de una competencia impecable, luchada de principio a fin. Gracias, muchacho, por la alegría. #Cuba, como tú, es imparable. pic.twitter.com/ih8czIQH35
— Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) August 2, 2021
Diaz-Canel also congratulated long jump athletes Juan Miguel Echevarria and Maykel Masso, for the silver and bronze medals won the day before despite both being injured during the competition.
Also noteworthy was the Olympic subtitle achieved this competition day by London 2012 gold medalist Leuris Pupo, in 25-meter rapid fire.
Happy Monday, #Cuba! We enter the week with the same momentum of our athletes in #Tokyo2020. We continue building together the country we want, the president wrote on that social network.