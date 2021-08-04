Cuban president calls for responsibility and effort against COVID-19

Tendremos semanas difíciles en el enfrentamiento a la #COVID19. Queda mucho por hacer y no podemos permitir errores. Nuestro personal de Salud, que lleva más de un año en primera línea, no puede aflojar ahora y tenemos que seguir apoyándolo. A nuestro pueblo pido responsabilidad.
— Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) August 3, 2021
We will have difficult weeks ahead in the fight against COVID-19. There is still a lot of to do, and we cannot make mistakes, the president tweeted.
He also informed he ordered Minister of Public Health, Jose Angel Portal, to immediately submit a proposal to reinforce health care in the central province of Ciego de Avila with doctors and nurses.
May solidarity among our people continue to be the banner that guides this fight, he said.
In another tweet, the head of State talked about the situation in Matanzas, a western Cuban province which, he said, that is controlling the pandemic.
He said on Monday the temporary governmental working group for the fight and control of COVID-19 reviewed how many medicines and oxygen the country has, tense due to the increase in cases, situation being solved thanks to the contributions of the national industry, imports and donations.